SUBMISSIONS WINDOW – send your fiction, non fiction and poetry to Salt Publishing

For the entire month of November 2020 Salt Publishing are unlocking the windows and flinging open the doors to writers of fiction (novels and short stories), narrative non-fiction and poetry.

They say they particularly welcome submissions from women, BAME, disabled, working class and LGBTQ+ writers.



What they don’t want: books for children, anything that’s been published before and that includes self-published either as a regular book or in e-book format.

What you need to send: your entire, final, edited manuscript in MS Word, along with a covering letter which includes your contact details and a short description of your manuscript.

Who are Salt? A leading UK indy publishing company that started life in 1999 as a poetry publishers. They included fiction in their list from 2011. They have won numerous literary awards, including the Polari First Book Prize (three times) and the Jerwood Fiction Uncovered Award (twice). They have also twice been nominated for the Man Booker Prize and shortlisted in the Costa Book Awards.

Find out more here

Submissions window is between 1 and 30 November 2020

Photo Credits

Window by John-Mark Smith on Unsplash

Welcome mat by LeeAnn Cline on Unsplash