Procrastination: it’s not laziness, it’s fear – Catherine Ryan Howard QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Procrastination: it's not laziness, it's fear – Catherine Ryan Howard

You are afraid that when you actually sit down to start writing the book, it won’t be as good as the idea for the book you have in your head. So it’s better to stay where you are, on the couch watching Netflix, where the dream of a No. 1 bestseller and an Oprah bookclub pick is still alive, then it is to go to the desk and find that the dream is lying dead on the keyboard developing rigor mortis…. But here’s the thing: what you fear will happen will happen. What you write will be bad, because all first drafts are.

Catherine Ryan Howard

