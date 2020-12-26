Ever thought about writing commercial fiction? A free competition for unpublished writers of colour

THIS IS EXCITING – a potentially life-changing competition exclusively for un-agented, unpublished writers of colour. The winner will receive a two-book publishing contract from Avon with an advance against royalties of £10,000 (£5,000 per book), an additional £3,000 grant to support their writing, and representation from Mushens Entertainment.

Photo credit: Steve Johnson from Pixabay

Your novel doesn’t have to be complete.

Work in Progress is absolutely fine as long as you can submit the first three chapters or 50 pages of your unpublished novel (up to 10,000 words) during the submissions window which runs between 11th January-28th February 2021.



In fact the organisers – who are part of the giant HarperCollins publishing house – say:

...the competition is intended not only for writers with finished manuscripts but those who might not have previously considered commercial fiction.

Photo credit: Sammy-Williams from Pixabay

What is commercial fiction?

Basically, the term covers crime, thriller, women’s fiction and historical fiction. Avon says it “publishes page-turning, entertaining fiction with clear pitches that immediately engage the reader.” You can find examples on their Twitter feed and it always pays to do your research – a brilliant literary or sci fi novel isn’t going to win this competition.

Photo credit: Sammy-Williams from Pixabay

Lots more information HERE including what happens if you’re short listed.

I found this competition in Sian Meades-Williams‘s FREE weekly newsletter about freelance writing jobs. It’s always interesting and I live in hope of finding my perfect job there (once I work out what that would be…) You can subscribe HERE