If you want to write read trash – Joseph Brodsky QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
In order to write a good book, a writer must read a great deal of trash — otherwise, he won’t be able to develop the necessary criteria. That’s what may constitute bad literature’s best defence at the Last Judgment.
Joseph Brodsky
Photo credit: Lacie Slezak on Unsplash
