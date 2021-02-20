Mentor Award Scheme for Emerging Writers of Colour

for writers and readers….
The Royal Society of Literature are joining forces with Sky Arts to launch a new set of Awards to celebrate and nurture British writers of colour at the beginnings of their careers.
Five Awards are available, providing each winner with ten free mentoring sessions over the course of 12 months with an RSL Fellow writing in their form, as well as two sessions with Awards Ambassador Bernardine Evaristo.
The deadline is April 30th and you can find all the information you need HERE