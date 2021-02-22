Writing Competition for the Irish Diaspora

This is interesting.

Green Curtain Theatre are celebrating the centenary of an ‘independent’ Ireland with a lockdown theatrical performance written by people from the Irish Diaspora. (The Anglo-Irish Treaty was ratified on the 6th December 1921 and brought an end to the Irish War of Independence. It established the Irish Free State, now the Republic of Ireland.)

It’s open to anyone who was born and lived in Ireland, or have at least one parent, grandparent, great grandparent who was.

Green Curtain Theatre are looking for very short monologues between 250 and 500 words that reveal the lives of ordinary Irish people who have lived in the UK during the past century. Think an Irish version Alan Bennet’s Talking Heads…Click below for more information or visit this website Deadline February 28th 2021