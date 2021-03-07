QUOTES FOR WOMEN on the eve on INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

If you don’t like my ocean don’t fish in my sea. Stay out of my valley and let my mountain be.

Ma Rainey

Wherever you go, you meet part of your story

Eudora Welty

Unless I am allowed to tell the story of my life in my own way, I cannot tell it at all.

Mary Seacole

Writers are not here to conform. We are here to challenge. We’re not here to be comfortable—we’re here, really, to shake things up. That’s our job.

Jeanette Winterson

I am no bird; and no net ensnares me: I am a free human being with an independent will.

Charlotte Bronte

Photo Credit

1. Rochelle Brown on Unsplash

2. Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

