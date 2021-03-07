QUOTES FOR WOMEN on the eve on INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

for writers and readers….
If you don’t like my ocean don’t fish in my sea. Stay out of my valley and let my mountain be.
Ma Rainey
Wherever you go, you meet part of your story
Eudora Welty
Unless I am allowed to tell the story of my life in my own way, I cannot tell it at all.
Mary Seacole
Writers are not here to conform. We are here to challenge. We’re not here to be comfortable—we’re here, really, to shake things up. That’s our job.
Jeanette Winterson
I am no bird; and no net ensnares me: I am a free human being with an independent will.
Charlotte Bronte
