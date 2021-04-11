BRIDGET WHELAN writer

The Valley of Failure is where Writers hang out…Julian Gough QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Hey, see the Mountain of Success, way over there? The only way to get to it is through the Valley of Failure. There is no other way.

It’s a peculiarity of this job that it’s the reader who gets to sit on that mountain, in the sunshine, reading a perfect, finished piece. The writer at no point has that experience. The writer is, always, down in the valley, struggling with imperfect draft after imperfect draft.

Julian Gough (click to read a brilliant essay on how to self-edit)

This entry was posted on April 11, 2021

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out.

