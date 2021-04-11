The Valley of Failure is where Writers hang out…Julian Gough QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Hey, see the Mountain of Success, way over there? The only way to get to it is through the Valley of Failure. There is no other way.

It’s a peculiarity of this job that it’s the reader who gets to sit on that mountain, in the sunshine, reading a perfect, finished piece. The writer at no point has that experience. The writer is, always, down in the valley, struggling with imperfect draft after imperfect draft.

Julian Gough (click to read a brilliant essay on how to self-edit)

Photo Credit: Jonny Gios on Unsplash