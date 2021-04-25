Making a Poem Eavan Boland QUOTES FOR WRITERS

If you can’t do a poem, you can do a line. And if you can’t do a line, you can do an image — and that pathway that leads you along, in fragments, becomes astonishingly valuable.

In my generation, women went from being the objects of the Irish poem to being the authors of the Irish poem, and that was very disruptive in a literature that probably wasn’t prepared for that.

Eavan Boland who died a year ago on April 27th 2020

Photo Credit:: Nadja Golitschek from Pixabay