Funny Women Writers Wanted – not a phrase you hear very often

But this is for real

Comedy Women in Print Prize is its third year and is the UK and Ireland’s first comedy literary prize (and only? can’t think of another).

There are TWO prizes:
Comedic Published Novel
It needs to be published in a physical format between 2nd March 2020 and 28th May 2021 to make it eligible for CWIP 2021. (Self-published book aren’t eligible, I’m afraid.)

Here’s the rest of the criteria:

  • Female (identified) authors including non-binary over the age of 18 on 28 May 2021
  • Written in English
  • Published in the UK and Ireland
  • Book must be comedic in style or content, although a wide range of witty and funny styles of comedy will be considered
  • Submission must be made by the book’s publisher using the form on the competition website
  • A PDF and two copies of the novel to be provided at the first submissions stage, additional copies may be required if the book is shortlisted
  • There is no charge for entry, however, in the event of being successfully selected as a shortlisted book, £50 will be required from the publisher and a further £50 for the winning book.
  • In the event of being successfully selected as a shortlisted novel the publisher is required to sticker copies of the novel with artwork provided by CWIP. Artwork will also be provided for the winning novel.

And the Second prize is for an UNPUBLISHED comedic novel.

Here are the conditions (but there’s a load more information on the website and you must obey every rule to the letter to stand a chance)

It is open to female (identified) authors, including non-binary, writing in the English language, of any nationality who are resident in the UK and Ireland and are over the age of 18 by the closing date. You must be unpublished fiction writers and your entry cannot have been published in any format (physical, ebook, audio) prior to entry. 

​Submit a one page synopsis and 5000 words. The completed novel has to be at least 85,000 words. If selected for the LONGLIST you will be asked to submit a full manuscript and that could happen pretty much anytime – the LATEST possible date is Friday 9 July 2021 but there’s a good chance it will be earlier so have it polished and ready to go by the end of May.

Is it worth it?

Oh Yes!

First prize is a publishing contract with HarperCollins with a £5,000 advance.

​The runner up receives a place on the University of Hertfordshire MA in Creative Writing  OR  Writing Mentorship, consisting of four meetings with a professionally published author from the Creative Writing Team, taken within a six-month period, to discuss and workshop your current work in progress.

A second runner-up will receive a place on the online MA in Comedy Writing from Falmouth University – the first of its kind in the country.

Read More HERE

Closing Date 28 May 2021

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL

