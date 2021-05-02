BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Bored with your story? Hate your characters? That’s OK says Sophie Kinsella QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Everybody, no matter who they are gets to the middle of a book and thinks crikey, I’ve had enough of this. You get bored with your story and your characters, you hate them all, you can’t think why you started this wretched story in the first place.

The truth is, every book is hard to write, everybody reaches a wall, whether it is a plot hole or a scene that you can’t get past. So you’ve just got to get to the end. Even if it’s not the greatest draft, if it needs rewriting fine, at least you have a book to rewrite.


Sophie Kinsella
BBC’s Ten Top Tips for Being a Best-Selling Author

