“…it’s uncommon to master any kind of heat before middle age…” Lizzy Kremer, literary agent, on writing QUOTES FOR WRITERS

So many artists suffer from melancholy in all its shades, it is possible to forget that writing, like all creative acts, is essentially optimistic.
….if you write, it is because you hope to be read. However you express yourself, it will be because you feel instinctively that your expression has value. This hope, this expression, it sometimes burns hot in our youth, but it’s uncommon, actually, to master any kind of heat before middle age…We are forever young, so let us flame on, gloriously.
Lizzy Kremer, literary agent