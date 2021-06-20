“…The first draft is meant to be discarded…” Walter Mosely QUOTES FOR WRITERS

The first draft is the jabber you forced on that blind date. She was hoping for someone to ask her what she was feeling, but all you said was, and then I, and then I, and then I, and then…

The first draft is meant to be discarded. The first draft is the beginning of the idea, the slender thread of a story. The second draft is little better, as is the third, and the fourth and fifth.

Writing is rewriting — a lot of rewriting.

You think you know what you should have said on that job interview, but in truth it might have been a mistake even to go after that job. You said the wrong things on the date, but if you had said what you thought of the next day the ensuing relationship would have been a fiasco.

Walter Mosely

Photo credit: Anne Karakash from Pixabay