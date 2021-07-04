Advice to a Writer Thinking of Giving Up – Heather Havrilesky QUOTES FOR WRITERS

You have to support your lovely odd-duck friends who have made money from their creations, but you can’t compare yourself to them. You have to aim high but you also have to commit yourself to the work you love and believe in without any expectation that it will bring you success.

And when your hungry ego grabs the wheel and drives you off a cliff, forgive yourself. But then pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and repeat these words: I AM AN OLD NOBODY AND I LOVE WHAT I DO. I’m going to make an inspirational poster with those words on it. Dreaming about breaking through is like joining a fundamentalist religion fixated on the afterworld. There is no glistening golden castle in the sky waiting for any of us.



Heather Havrilesky

writing in Ask Polly The Cut (read the full article – it is so worth it)

Photo credit: Tumisu from Pixabay