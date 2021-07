Friday Writing Prompt – who knows where it will lead…

The elderly gentleman standing at the back has noticed something or someone approach to the left of the picture. So has the young girl sitting in front. Perhaps the woman has also seen it, but is working hard pretending she hasn’t…

Whatever it is – whoever it is – will disrupt the life of this family forever. The old man already knows it.

I wonder who is taking the picture…

