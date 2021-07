Friday Picture Writing Prompt – who knows where it will lead…

A dark picture and I’m not just referring to the way the photographer has lit the man’s face.

Jot down three words to describe this image and then start writing. Include all three words – or at least a sense of what the words convey to you – and answer these questions:

What is he saying with this gesture and who is he saying it to?

What happens next?

Photo credit: Sammy Williams on Unsplash