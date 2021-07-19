Calling Writers on the Island of Ireland – mentoring programme

YOU HAVE TO BE QUICK for this one as the deadline is Thursday 22 July 2021. Yes, this Thursday – and the cut off point isn’t 5pm or the more usual midnight, but midday – but if you qualify here’s why it would be good to get a super quick application in. (Note it’s not just for unpublished writers – the scope is far wider than that.)

Words Ireland National Mentoring Programme is offering 29 literature mentoring relationships to begin in the autumn. This FREE opportunity is available to writers of literary fiction, creative non-fiction, children’s / YA fiction and poetry resident in the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland.

This opportunity is specifically for:

Emerging writers who can demonstrate a commitment to writing e.g. creative writing training or courses undertaken, journal publications, awards or notable mentions, or other recognisable achievements.

Writers who have published one or two books and who feel they could benefit from further professional guidance and feedback on their work-in-progress.

Writers with 3+ book publications who have begun writing in a form in which they have yet to publish a book



Each mentorship consists of four meetings with an experienced writer over a period of approximately 6–8 months. The mentor will read your work in advance of each meeting, and will give feedback and advice at each meeting. They may also provide professional information and advice.

Words Ireland actively encourages applications from writers from diverse social, economic or cultural backgrounds.

Find out more here

Great good luck!

