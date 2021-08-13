BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

Friday Picture Writing Prompt – leap into the fantastic

This photograph stopped me in my tracks. There’s something delicious about the colours and the lines of the uniform.

Out of context the men might be taken for actors or even a troupe of clowns and, indeed, the Swiss Guards were once purely decorative. Now they are armed with working weapons, ancient and modern, and are trained in unarmed combat. While they still play a ceremonial rule, they are also the Pope’s bodyguard.

I’ve never written fantasy, but it’s never too late to thread new territory and this photograph tempts me. I’m also reminded that Margaret Atwood says that every element of The Handmaid’s Tale was played out in real life somewhere in the world at some time.

So, perhaps you could take the idea of contrast, of things being not quite as they seem, and turn it into something powerful: executioners dressed as angels or librarians secretly in control of world banks. (Just a suggestion, hopefully helpfully if nothing occurs to you at this moment when you have time to write. Otherwise always go with the idea that leaps at you, (no matter how lame it appears).

I don’t know – I’m new to this myself – but look at the picture and write continuously for five minutes. An oven timer is useful here. There’s probably a stop watch on your phone, but I’ve never been able to find it. When I say continuously I mean that you can’t stop to think. It’s word after word after word even if it doesn’t make sense. The sentences don’t have to connect.

When the alarm goes off go and do something that needs doing, something physical that doesn’t take up too much space in your mind. So, not a job application or answering an email or watching television, something more like hanging the wash out to dry or mopping the kitchen floor.

Finish you task and read back what you wrote earlier. Pick out a couple of words or phrases and work with them for 10 minutes. Give yourself permission to create something strange, odd. See where it takes you…

A quarter of an hour writing time AND a household chore done – no one could accuse you of wasting your time.

Photo credit: https://anastpaul.tumblr.com

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Information

This entry was posted on August 13, 2021 by in Friday Writing Prompt and tagged , , , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-7aF

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL — 120+ reviews on Amazon and over 75% gave it five stars

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 7,332 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: