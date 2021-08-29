BRIDGET WHELAN writer

What To Read When You’re Writing – Terry Pratchett QUOTES FOR WRITERS

If you are going to write, say, fantasy – stop reading fantasy. You’ve already read too much. Read other things; read westerns, read history, read anything that seems interesting, because if you only read fantasy and then you start to write fantasy, all you’re going to do is recycle the same old stuff and move it around a bit.

Terry Pratchett

  1. Cathy Cade
    August 29, 2021

    Hadn’t thought of that…
    Pratchett is my all-time favourite writer. I have a whole document of favourite quotes but never came across this one – it sounds like good advice. We can probably tell what he’d been reading when he wrote some of his stories.

    I’ve just read your other posts of Pratchett quotes and found a few I hadn’t heard before…

    • bridget whelan
      August 29, 2021

      He certainly practised what he preached – his books are an education in themselves. I’m inclined to to think that this is good advice for everyone always presuming – as Pratchett does – the writer is already seeped in the genre they want to write in.

