BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

Anyone Looking for a Career in Publishing? Here are two entry level opportunities…

HarperCollins has announced two entry-level training programmes for 2022 – both close on 27th September at 5 pm.

The Early Careers Programme used to be called the Graduate Scheme but I guess they have changed the name because you no longer need a degree to apply.

There are two places available on an 18 month programme consisting of five rotations in key areas including sales, editorial, marketing, production and communications.

The scheme is open to anyone interested in starting a career in publishing. HarperCollins says it encourages those from underrepresented backgrounds to apply. The first assessment day will take place virtually on 18th November 2021 and the successful candidates will start at HarperCollins in January 2022.

Money? The successful candidates will be paid the entry level salary of £24,250

HarperCollins’ Traineeship Programme aims to offer opportunities in publishing to talented people from ethnic minority backgrounds underrepresented in HarperCollins and the wider publishing industry.

This time the training contract is 12 months long and again there are two places available. The first virtual assessment day on 7th December 2021.
Same money as above but it seems to paid as a bursary rather than a salary

The application process is run by HarperCollins’s blind recruitment platform, BeApplied and CVs are not used in the screening stages.

Click HERE for more information

Photo Credit: Arif Riyanto on Unsplash

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Information

This entry was posted on September 2, 2021 by in jobs and tagged , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-7eM

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL — 120+ reviews on Amazon and over 75% gave it five stars

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 7,325 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: