Anyone Looking for a Career in Publishing? Here are two entry level opportunities…

HarperCollins has announced two entry-level training programmes for 2022 – both close on 27th September at 5 pm.

The Early Careers Programme used to be called the Graduate Scheme but I guess they have changed the name because you no longer need a degree to apply.



There are two places available on an 18 month programme consisting of five rotations in key areas including sales, editorial, marketing, production and communications.

The scheme is open to anyone interested in starting a career in publishing. HarperCollins says it encourages those from underrepresented backgrounds to apply. The first assessment day will take place virtually on 18th November 2021 and the successful candidates will start at HarperCollins in January 2022.



Money? The successful candidates will be paid the entry level salary of £24,250

HarperCollins’ Traineeship Programme aims to offer opportunities in publishing to talented people from ethnic minority backgrounds underrepresented in HarperCollins and the wider publishing industry.

This time the training contract is 12 months long and again there are two places available. The first virtual assessment day on 7th December 2021.

Same money as above but it seems to paid as a bursary rather than a salary

The application process is run by HarperCollins’s blind recruitment platform, BeApplied and CVs are not used in the screening stages.

