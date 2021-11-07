Mostly, we authors must repeat ourselves – F. Scott Fitzgerald QUOTES FOR WRITERS

We have two or three great and moving experiences in our lives – experiences so great and moving that it doesn’t seem at the time anyone else has been so caught up and so pounded and dazzled and astonished and beaten and broken and rescued and illuminated and rewarded and humbled in just that way ever before.

Then we learn our trade, well or less well, and we tell our two or three stories – each time in a new disguise – maybe ten times, maybe a hundred, as long as people will listen.

F. Scott Fitzgerald

Photo credit: 1388843 from Pixabay