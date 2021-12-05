The Only Time to Write – Isabel Paterson QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
The fact is writing can only be done during the time when one ought to be doing something else.Isabel Paterson
Photo credit: Jonathan Francisca on Unsplash
Reblogged this on Literacy and Me.
Thanks for sharing Rae
The ultimate literary truth. I’m glad it’s out there… courtesy of Isabel.
I’m inclined to think that somehow it is harder for writers to justify the time stolen from family and the ordinary workaday chores of living and getting by. (Socks! I suspect a good proportion of my 30s was spent in pairing odd socks…)
If you’re an artist than you have something tangible at the end – there is a product of your labour – and if you’re a musican often people can hear the work in every stage of the process (whether they want to or not), but a writer? Two hours in a study might produce a sentence, a chapter, the draft of an idea but probably nothing the writer wants to share or boast about.
And anyway, writing! Anyone could write a book if only they were selfish enough to avoid doing the things they should be doing…
Eeeeeeeeeeeexactly!
