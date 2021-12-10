Wanted: a Riddler in Residence at an English Cathedral

Exeter Cathedral are recruiting their first ever Riddler in Residence (I wonder if there has ever been another one elsewhere).

The project is funded by Arts Council England and the job is to devise and deliver creative workshops with young people, while also creating their own response to The Exeter Book which is the largest (and possibly oldest) known collection of Old English poetry/literature still in existence. It contains about a sixth of all the Old English poetry that has come down to the present day.



The Riddler could be a poet, writer, storyteller, spoken word artist or lyricist, and the task is to co-create and perform a poetic response linking the thousand year old poems and riddles with contemporary verse.

This is a residency based very much in contemporary experience, using The Exeter Book as the

inspiration to explore universal themes…From nature, to climate change, the

search for identity, home and new experiences…

Dream job?

Fee: £4,200 based on a total of 15 days between 31st January to World Poetry Day on 21st March 2022. Reasonable travel expenses may be claimed in addition.

The residency will be based at Exeter Cathedral and other locations in Exeter from 31st January to World Poetry Day on 21st March 2022.

Deadline for applications is midnight Sunday 9th January 2022

Sounds out of this world, doesn’t it?

Picture credits:

1. Michelle Rumney on Unsplash

2. Exeter Cathedral