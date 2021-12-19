BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

Writing slow “so that I can look back on what sort of botch I made…” William Glass QUOTES FOR WRITERS

..I write slowly because I write badly. I have to rewrite everything many, many times just to achieve mediocrity. Time can give you a good critical perspective, and I often have to go slow so that I can look back on what sort of botch of things I made three months ago. Much of the stuff which I will finally publish, with all its flaws, as if it had been dashed off with a felt pen, will have begun eight or more years earlier, and worried and slowly chewed on and left for dead many times in the interim.
William Glass The Paris Review 1977

Photo credit:  Gaelle Marcel on Unsplash

4 comments on “Writing slow “so that I can look back on what sort of botch I made…” William Glass QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  1. Rae Longest
    December 19, 2021

    Reblogged this on Literacy and Me.

    Reply
  2. Glen Available
    December 19, 2021

    Rewriting everything many, many times just to achieve mediocrity? The great unsaid. I may not want to admit this, but finally someone is talking MY language!

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      December 20, 2021

      Which is why I tweeted ‘so now I know why I write so slowly…’
      but know should perhaps read admit/confess/acknowledge.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Information

This entry was posted on December 19, 2021 by in Quotes and tagged , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-7r7

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL — 120+ reviews on Amazon and over 75% gave it five stars

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 7,358 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: