Writing slow “so that I can look back on what sort of botch I made…” William Glass QUOTES FOR WRITERS

..I write slowly because I write badly. I have to rewrite everything many, many times just to achieve mediocrity. Time can give you a good critical perspective, and I often have to go slow so that I can look back on what sort of botch of things I made three months ago. Much of the stuff which I will finally publish, with all its flaws, as if it had been dashed off with a felt pen, will have begun eight or more years earlier, and worried and slowly chewed on and left for dead many times in the interim.

William Glass The Paris Review 1977

Photo credit: Gaelle Marcel on Unsplash