Why Books are just perfect – Stephen King QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Books are the perfect entertainment: no commercials, no batteries, hours of enjoyment for each dollar spent. What I wonder is why everybody doesn’t carry a book around for those inevitable dead spots in life.

4 comments on “Why Books are just perfect – Stephen King QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  1. Glen Available
    January 9, 2022

    I’ve been carrying a book around for life’s ‘dead spots’ for a long time. Now I finally know what to call those fill-in moments.

    • bridget whelan
      January 9, 2022

      And what else is there? (Playing tetris on your phone – or a more zazzy and 2022 game – isn’t nearly as rewarding or as cool)

  2. Rae Longest
    January 9, 2022

    Reblogged this on powerfulwomenreaders and commented:
    BUT I DO…

