I have learned to trust in the ordinary darkness of a bedroom…says Doireann Ní Ghríofa QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Whenever my writing snarls itself into a tangle, I always take the same approach—I carry that horrible knot to bed and quench the lamp. Then, I wait. In the dark, my drowsy mind probes that tangle, whirling under it and around it, nudging and poking, tugging at any slack. The threads seldom loosen before I lose consciousness. Instead, I’m yanked awake at 3:00 or 4:00 AM, to fumble for my phone and tap urgent clues to my waking self. I have learned to trust in the ordinary darkness of a bedroom, because I trust in the illumination I’ve felt there.
Doireann Ní Ghríofa

Photo credit: M. on Unsplash

This entry was posted on January 16, 2022

