The Importance of Boring Sentences – Lincoln Michel QUOTES FOR WRITERS

I appreciate the value of the boring sentence. Not, I want to stress, a lot of boring sentences. I still roll my eyes at the type of writer (mostly older white men and/or commercial fiction authors) who say things like “If it sounds like writing, I CUT IT!” or “I write simple sentences for the working man on the back of the bus.” (As if working people can’t read complex sentences?).

No, I don’t want boring writing. But what I value is the value of deploying boring sentences alongside “fireworks sentences.” How they can work together, in the context of a paragraph, a scene, a chapter, to create an even more powerful effect.

What would fireworks be without the blank black sky behind them?

Lincoln Michel The Value of Boring Sentences

  1. Sarah Waldock
    January 23, 2022

    understatement does the same sort of thing

