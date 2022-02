Small publishers are for risk, for poetry…for the future, said Cynthia Ozick QUOTES FOR WRITERS

They (small press publishers) concentrate on making room: for eccentricity, for risk, for poetry, for the odd essay and the odder fiction; for the future.

Unexpectedness is what the small presses are open to. They are like the little shoemakers who come unseen at night to stitch the leather no one else can master.

Cynthia Ozick

Photo credit: Lukas Basel at Pixabay