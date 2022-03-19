Writing Opportunity — Residency for Non-fiction Writers

FIVE very fortunate non-fiction writers will be awarded a week-long residency in Scotland – to be precise they will live in off-grid Bothys on the Isle of Eigg or in Cairngorms National Park

To apply you need to be based in the UK and have between three and six years of writing experience BUT you can’t have a book published yet (or similar major body of work).

As well as the one week residency successful applicants will receive:

– A fee of £500

– Travel allowance of up to £250 (use of public transport is encouraged)

– Online meeting with fellow residents

– Participation in a post-residency online public event with fellow residents



You may be starting a new piece of writing, developing an ongoing work, or completing a project. It is not necessary for your writing to engage directly or indirectly with the residency location.



The organisors says non-fiction includes (but is not limited to)

literary or creative non-fiction;

nature writing,

travel writing and place-based non-fiction;

memoir;

long-form journalism;

history and historiography;

art writing, theory and criticism.





Lots more information about The Bothy Project HERE along with the application form.

Deadline 10 April 2022 – 11.59pm