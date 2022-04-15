How to Make Mistakes Jump Out of Your Manuscript like Fleas from a Dog – Clare Skuse QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Distance is an underrated writing tool, and not just physical distance, but emotional distance too.

When I’ve completed a novel, I will print it out and put it away in the drawer for a few weeks (where time allows) before going back to edit.

‘Putting it in the drawer’ physically and emotionally allows those scenes to marinate; to bathe in their own essence for a while and collect new flavours; new possibilities.

Any creative writing group will tell you that ‘fresh eyes’ are vital on a long project because if one is too close to a story, especially one containing personal heartaches or experiences, mistakes can easily be missed. But when I go back to a project, after the break, the mistakes or errors or gaps in the plotline will invariably jump out like fleas from a scruffy dog.

Clare Skuse from In Praise of Not Writing