How to Make Mistakes Jump Out of Your Manuscript like Fleas from a Dog – Clare Skuse QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
Distance is an underrated writing tool, and not just physical distance, but emotional distance too.
When I’ve completed a novel, I will print it out and put it away in the drawer for a few weeks (where time allows) before going back to edit.
‘Putting it in the drawer’ physically and emotionally allows those scenes to marinate; to bathe in their own essence for a while and collect new flavours; new possibilities.
Any creative writing group will tell you that ‘fresh eyes’ are vital on a long project because if one is too close to a story, especially one containing personal heartaches or experiences, mistakes can easily be missed. But when I go back to a project, after the break, the mistakes or errors or gaps in the plotline will invariably jump out like fleas from a scruffy dog.
Clare Skuse from In Praise of Not Writing
This makes such good sense. On a very small scale, I love to do the weekend nyt crosswords. I’ve found what works for me is doing as much as I can can on my first pass, walk away, get on with things and back to it later with fresh eyes. All of a sudden answers seem clear and obvious
yes, it totally works, even for those of us who are dyslexic.