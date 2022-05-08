BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Books are the Journey…Anna Quindlen QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Books are the plane, and the train and the road. They are the destination and the journey. They are home.
Anna Quindlen

Books are the Journey…Anna Quindlen QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  1. Sarah Waldock
    May 8, 2022

    cheaper, too, than flights to exotic places where you can stay in uncomfortable hotels with the family from hell next door, and get food poisoning.

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      May 8, 2022

      That’s true (but you have painted a rather bleak view of holidays in general!) Books can also take you to places that a holiday could never reach: 12th century France, inside the head of a horse, into another world reached via a wardrobe…

      Reply
  2. beth
    May 8, 2022

    They are indeed

    Reply
  3. felicity936
    May 8, 2022

    Like the quote but shouldn’t this be ascribed to Anna Quindlen?

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      May 8, 2022

      You’re right! Aggh….correction made and thank you for letting me know.

      Reply

