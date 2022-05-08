Books are the Journey…Anna Quindlen QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
Books are the plane, and the train and the road. They are the destination and the journey. They are home.Anna Quindlen
cheaper, too, than flights to exotic places where you can stay in uncomfortable hotels with the family from hell next door, and get food poisoning.
That’s true (but you have painted a rather bleak view of holidays in general!) Books can also take you to places that a holiday could never reach: 12th century France, inside the head of a horse, into another world reached via a wardrobe…
They are indeed
Like the quote but shouldn’t this be ascribed to Anna Quindlen?
You’re right! Aggh….correction made and thank you for letting me know.
