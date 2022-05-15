BRIDGET WHELAN writer

What to Include When You’re Writing About Your Life – Walter Zinsser QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Don’t rummage around in your past for ‘important’ events…. Write about small, self-contained incidents that are still vivid in your memory. If you remember them it is because they contain a larger truth that your readers will recognize in their own lives.
William Zinsser

4 comments on “What to Include When You’re Writing About Your Life – Walter Zinsser QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  1. Sarah Waldock
    May 15, 2022

    this is what I got my mother to write down and now she is gone, I am glad to have her memories.

    • bridget whelan
      May 15, 2022

      What a great idea. Many of us think of it when it is too late…

  2. beth
    May 15, 2022

    that is so spot on –

    • bridget whelan
      May 15, 2022

      Such good advice and I think it also applies when you are writing about someone else. How did they live and work…answeing questions like that reveals more than knowing about was happening in London or Washington at the time…

