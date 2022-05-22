Poetry Shrinks the World – Jonathan Edwards QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
There is nothing like the solitary occupation of poetry for connecting you intensely with others. Read a poem to a roomful of strangers and you do nothing less than show them your insides, make them fast friends. Poetry shrinks the world because it shows us we’re all the same as each other.
Jonathan Edwards
Photo Credit: Trust “Tru” Katsande on Unsplash
so true! Poetry invokes emotion, and satisfys a need in expressing it.
Would it be inappropriate to mention that my friend, Giselle Marks, and I wrote a little volume of poetry on the Ukrainian situation to raise funds for aid? it’s called ‘War on the Steppe – poetry about Russian aggression in Ukraine.’