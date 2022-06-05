Why Words are Pretty Inadequate Most of the Time – Samuel Butler QUOTES FOR WRITERS

WE WANT WORDS to do more than they can. We try to do with them what comes to very much like trying to mend a watch with a pickaxe or to paint a minature with a mop; we expect them to help us to grip and dissect that which is an ultimate essence and is as ungrippable as shadow.

Nevertheless, there they are; we have got to live with them, and the wise course is to treat them as we do our neighbours, and make the best and not the worst of them.

Samuel Butler

Photo Credit: Heather Zabriskie