International Flash Fiction Competition – big cash prize

The Edinburgh Flash Fiction Award is open to writers over the age of 16 worldwide, published and unpublished.
Word Count: 250 not including the title
Deadline is midnight 31 August 2022
Entry fee: £7 per story (free entry for writers living in Scotland whose immediate family receives any form of income support, but the deadline to appy for the bursary is 31st July). All funds raised are used to support the arts in Scotland.
Prizes include:
Obey all the rules and always double check that your manuscription conforms to the way they want it presented.
It matters. It really, really does.
Good luck!