Opportunities for Aspiring Authors from Around the World with London Literary Agency

Madeleine Milburn Literary Agency is running a six-month Mentorship Programme for writers from underrepresented backgrounds. This includes – but is not limited to – writers from an ethnic minority background, LGBTQ+ writers, writers who are disabled or neurodiverse, and writers from socio-economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

The programme is in two parts – first is a series of online sessions given by editors, agents, international rights, film & tv, as well as bestselling authors. The second part is personalised editorial feedback.

This is a gem of an opportunity and I am particulary taken with the fact that a) it’s international and b) the Agency says it is very interested in writers who have not completed their full manuscript.

Writing students – this is for you.
Writers who have been working on their own for years – this is for you
Writers with a head full of ideas and an unfinished manuscript on the hard drive – this is for you.

There are only six places available, so it’s going to be very competitive.

To get through you will have to be very good and very lucky, but you have nothing to lose. The worst that can happen is that you stay in exactly the same place as you are now. But the very act of doing something to forward your writing ambitions may help you write the next chaper or launch a new idea. Lots of writers have built a career on the writing competitions they didn’t win because entering kept them writing…

DEADLINE: July 31st at 5:30pm.

Lots more information HERE

Give it a go!

