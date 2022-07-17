You can ignore real life if you want – Kate Grenville QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
As a writer, you’re in the luxurious position of being able to take from life whatever you want, but to ignore life if you want to. You may find that a real person makes a good basis for a character but you only have to use the parts of that person that you want to. You can make up the rest, or combine elements from several real people to make one character.
Kate Grenville
Picture Credit: Stefan Keller from Pixabay
the historian in me also loves playing with tne notion of what would happen if some small event intervenes/does not happen…