BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

You can ignore real life if you want – Kate Grenville QUOTES FOR WRITERS

As a writer, you’re in the luxurious position of being able to take from life whatever you want, but to ignore life if you want to. You may find that a real person makes a good basis for a character but you only have to use the parts of that person that you want to. You can make up the rest, or combine elements from several real people to make one character.
Kate Grenville

Picture Credit: Stefan Keller from Pixabay

One comment on “You can ignore real life if you want – Kate Grenville QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  1. Sarah Waldock
    July 17, 2022

    the historian in me also loves playing with tne notion of what would happen if some small event intervenes/does not happen…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Information

This entry was posted on July 17, 2022 by in Quotes and tagged , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-7PP

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL — 120+ reviews on Amazon and over 75% gave it five stars

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 7,351 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: