Let Your Talent Come Out and Play – George Saunders QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Here’s an idea I’ve found helpful: our talent is real and it’s sitting there inside of us. It’s smart and eager – eager to get going, and try some things, and grow. It just sometimes needs a little help activating. Sometimes that activation comes in the form of encouragement (“Keep going!”). Other times it comes in the form of strictness (“This is going to need rewriting”). But I find it helpful to think of my talent as being powerful and energetic and…willing – an entity that will grow and develop almost on its own, if I just let it out to play, with some consistency.

George Saunders

Story Club



Image credit: StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay