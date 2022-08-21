Decisions, decisions, decisions…Wendy Cope QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
I think it’s a question which particularly arises over women writers: whether it’s better to have a happy life or a good supply of tragic plots.Wendy Cope
Photo Credit: engin akyurt
I’m going to say happy life with a few tragic plot ‘ideas’ thrown in for good measure –
I don’t think there’s a choice. We don’t lead quiet, blameless lives engaged in useful, financially rewarding work, married to the love of our lives and die a peaceful death surrounded by a devoted family who go on to lead quiet, blameless lives…Stuff happens to all of us!
To put it mildly!
why do plots have to be tragic? there’s enough misery in the world, I prefer to write feelgood stories.
Ah, but the resolution of a tragic plot can be a happy ending. There’s nothing more feelgood than that!
"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard
© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.
