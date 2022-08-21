BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Decisions, decisions, decisions…Wendy Cope QUOTES FOR WRITERS

I think it’s a question which particularly arises over women writers: whether it’s better to have a happy life or a good supply of tragic plots.
Wendy Cope

  1. beth
    August 21, 2022

    I’m going to say happy life with a few tragic plot ‘ideas’ thrown in for good measure –

    • bridget whelan
      August 21, 2022

      I don’t think there’s a choice. We don’t lead quiet, blameless lives engaged in useful, financially rewarding work, married to the love of our lives and die a peaceful death surrounded by a devoted family who go on to lead quiet, blameless lives…Stuff happens to all of us!

      • beth
        August 21, 2022

        To put it mildly!

  2. Sarah Waldock
    August 21, 2022

    why do plots have to be tragic? there’s enough misery in the world, I prefer to write feelgood stories.

    • bridget whelan
      August 21, 2022

      Ah, but the resolution of a tragic plot can be a happy ending. There’s nothing more feelgood than that!

