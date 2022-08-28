Why Poets Can’t Write Songs – Stephen Sondheim QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
Lyrics have to be underwritten. That’s why poets generally make poor lyric writers because the language is too rich. You get drowned in it.Stephen Sondheim
Photo credit: Richie Lugo
And there are those songwriters who use the language and come up with amazing lyrics. I cite Poets of the Fall whose use of the language would be remarkable enough if they were British. They’re Finns with amazing vocabularies. And Tuomas of Nightwish isn’t backwards about using the richness of the language. Songs don’t have to be trite enough to be sung by boy bands.
Can totally see the point Stephen Sondheim is making. One could compare it to the level of able-to-be-understood-ness of your average 60 second tv weather report to that of an eye-wateringly complex and metrological analysis of the same weather intended for a science boffins three-day conference.
Many people over the years have labelled Bob Dylan a poet. The lyrics to so many of his songs, including this one – WHEN THE NIGHT COMES FALLING FROM THE SKY (1985) certainly seem to recommend that label.
I love every breath, syllable and nuance of this song – or poem if you like. Probably my favourite line, from many is “In your teardrops I can see my own reflection”
The music kicks in on this clip at the 40 second mark.
You can look out across the fields, see me returning
Smoke is in your eye, you draw a smile
From the fireplace where all my letters to you are burning
You’ve had time to think about it for a while
I walked 200 miles, now look me over
It’s the end of the chase and the moon is high
It don’t matter who loves who
Either you love me or I love you
When the night comes falling from the sky
I can see through your walls and I know you’re hurting
Sorrow covers you up like a cape
Only yesterday I know that you’ve been flirting
With disaster that you somehow managed to escape
Oh, well I can’t provide for you no easy answer
Who are you that I should have to lie?
You’ll know everything, my love
That my love heads up above
I can hear your trembling heart beat like a river
But recently, you’ve got to seen it all
But you’re disappointed now with those who did not deliver
But it was you who set yourself up for a fall
I’ve seen thousands who could have overcome the darkness
For the love of a lousy buck, I’ve watched them die
Stick around, baby, we’re not through
Don’t look for me, I’ll see you
In your teardrops I can see my own reflection
Luck was with me when I crossed the border line
I don’t wanna be a fool that’s starving for affection
I don’t wanna drown in someone else’s wine
For all eternity I think I will remember
That world full of laugh that’s in your eye
You will seek me and you’ll find me in the wasteland of your mind
When the night comes falling from the sky
Well, I gave to you my heart, that’s fair intention
Suffering seem to fit you like a glove
I’m so tired of those who use you for their own pleasure
When my memory is not so short
Well, this time I’m asking for freedom
Freedom from a world that you denied
And you give it to me now, I’ll take it anyhow
When the night comes falling from the sky
I disagree; poetry sounds a lot like music. You can do repetitive language and still make a boy band song if the language is catchy, and you can write a song beyond repetition and catchy phrases and have it become a melody or song that sounds like rhythmic poetry.
