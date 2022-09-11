There’s No Use Complaining – Joe Moran QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
The act is its own reward; do not expect applause. You must be willing to keep writing in the absence of any evidence that anyone is reading. And no use complaining, either, since no one asked you to do it in the first place. The rewards of writing sentences are real, but they are long-deferred and mostly unconfirmed.
Joe Moran
Picture credit: Shiv Mirthyu from Pixabay
write for yourself, not others. Write what you enjoy reading and if other people enjoy it as well, that’s a bonus. which is good theory but it doesn’t necessarily pay the bills….