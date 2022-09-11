BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

There’s No Use Complaining – Joe Moran QUOTES FOR WRITERS

The act is its own reward; do not expect applause. You must be willing to keep writing in the absence of any evidence that anyone is reading. And no use complaining, either, since no one asked you to do it in the first place. The rewards of writing sentences are real, but they are long-deferred and mostly unconfirmed.
Joe Moran

Picture credit: Shiv Mirthyu from Pixabay

One comment on “There’s No Use Complaining – Joe Moran QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  1. Sarah Waldock
    September 11, 2022

    write for yourself, not others. Write what you enjoy reading and if other people enjoy it as well, that’s a bonus. which is good theory but it doesn’t necessarily pay the bills….

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Information

This entry was posted on September 11, 2022 by in Quotes and tagged , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-7TZ

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL — 120+ reviews on Amazon and over 75% gave it five stars

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 7,353 other followers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

Archives

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: