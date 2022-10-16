BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Writing is a Struggle but it Shouldn’t be for Your Readers – Joe Moran QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Writing is a strange, cumbersome, artificial process. It takes a lot of work to make your words clear to the reader.
The comic singer Neil Innes used to start his act with this line: ‘I’ve suffered for my art. Now it’s your turn.’ Don’t be like that…Writing should be an act of generosity, a gift from writer to reader. The gift is the work you’ve put in to make your meaning clear and your sentences a pleasure to read.

  1. Sarah Waldock
    October 16, 2022

    if your readers are sniggering on the first page, you’re doing something right.

