The Horror of Fairytales – A Halloween Quote for Writers

for writers and readers….
Every fairytale had a bloody lining. Every one had teeth and claws.
Alice Hoffman, The Ice Queen
Picture Credit: Illustrations by Ivan Bilibin for an 1899 edition of the Russian fairytale Vasilisa the Beautiful. I discovered it on https://publicdomainreview.org/
the early forms of fairytales are not suitable for children or those without strong stomachs. Sleeping beauty, for example, in the medieval ‘Perceforest’ tale involves rape. Even the Grimm versions of those tales found in Germany are pretty…. well, grim! and they are not as violent as some of the originals. It’s interesting to read the different versions in different languages, and figure out that the more names the heroine has, the older the story. Rapunzel for example, written down in Germany in 1790, is Persinette in 1698 in France, Petroinella in 1634 in Italy, and was already Rudába in Turky, Angrola in Sicily, Anthousa in Greece and Roszpunka in Poland.
… uh, sorry, folklore is one of my things. Slap me down if I hold forth too much.
SOMEHOW I am going to share this…your post won’t let me reblog.
eek! love the quote –