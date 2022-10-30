BRIDGET WHELAN writer

The Horror of Fairytales – A Halloween Quote for Writers

Every fairytale had a bloody lining. Every one had teeth and claws.
Alice Hoffman, The Ice Queen

Picture Credit: Illustrations by Ivan Bilibin for an 1899 edition of the Russian fairytale Vasilisa the Beautiful. I discovered it on https://publicdomainreview.org/

The Horror of Fairytales – A Halloween Quote for Writers

  1. Sarah Waldock
    October 30, 2022

    the early forms of fairytales are not suitable for children or those without strong stomachs. Sleeping beauty, for example, in the medieval ‘Perceforest’ tale involves rape. Even the Grimm versions of those tales found in Germany are pretty…. well, grim! and they are not as violent as some of the originals. It’s interesting to read the different versions in different languages, and figure out that the more names the heroine has, the older the story. Rapunzel for example, written down in Germany in 1790, is Persinette in 1698 in France, Petroinella in 1634 in Italy, and was already Rudába in Turky, Angrola in Sicily, Anthousa in Greece and Roszpunka in Poland.

  2. Sarah Waldock
    October 30, 2022

    … uh, sorry, folklore is one of my things. Slap me down if I hold forth too much.

  3. Rae Longest
    October 30, 2022

    SOMEHOW I am going to share this…your post won’t let me reblog.

  4. beth
    October 30, 2022

    eek! love the quote –

