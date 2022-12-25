BRIDGET WHELAN writer

It’s Easier to Give than to Receive – John Steinbeck QUOTES FOR WRITERS

It is so easy to give, so exquisitely rewarding.

Receiving, on the other hand, if it be well done, requires a fine balance of self-knowledge and kindness. It requires humility and tact and great understanding of relationships. In receiving you cannot appear, even to yourself, better or stronger or wiser than the giver, although you must be wiser to do it well.

It requires a self-esteem to receive — not self-love but just a pleasant acquaintance and liking for oneself.

John Steinbeck in The Log from the Sea of Cortez

Happy Christmas!

  1. Annette Rochelle Aben
    December 25, 2022

    Happy Christmas, Bridget!

  2. Sarah Waldock
    December 25, 2022

    … especially if it’s help when you are in a bad place.
    Merry Christmas!

December 25, 2022

