Mrs Finnegan Gets Married…? Brighton’s Regency Housekeeper Reveals All in FULL and Previously Undisclosed detail

NO doubt the MORE perceptive of my loyal readers are aware that you were due a report last week. It was FOOLISH of me to think that I could fit a wedding INTO my normal routine (AND Christmas AND household management AND the vagaries of men). It is only now that I am able to write. You have waited so long I feel obligated to reveal the

Truth

Brace yourself. A hot toddy might be in order (for medical reasons). Where to start? Ah yes…

The Wedding Dress

You may remember the mistress PROMISED the loan of one of her dresses. I know her wardrobe well and even tried a few items on during the Contagion when I ruled The Regency Town House alone. No ARCHED eyebrows please, such an unattractive look. It is an ENTIRELY appropriate method of inspecting for moth damage. (Want to re-live those strange days which SEEM so long ago and at the same time only a shadow’s width away? Click HERE and HERE. This ONE is rather good too.)

I recalled with great fondness this vision of loveliness, but I searched for it in vain. Miss Martha thought her mother had sent it out to the dressmakers to have the waist ADJUSTED. Again. And new material added to the skirt and the lower arms (the upper being adequately commodious.)

I was a little down-hearted until I spotted this delightful creation. So much warmer for a December wedding and there was a matching bonnet!

Mrs Hankey wanted to know if I had LOST leave of senses.

It was the VERY latest style. How could she wear it about town after it had been SEEN on the back of a housekeeper?

Mrs Hankey said I would have something new instead which was a surprise.

Something that I could keep.

Something I could wear FOR BEST when I was serving her guests.

And then she spoiled it by using the DREAD word serviceable which has shrunk the heart of maidens everywhere since Eve first made a skirt out of leaves.

This was to be my wedding dress.

Do not think me ungrateful. It had only two things wrong with it.

It was very brown

and

it was very, VERY itchy.

(Especially in that part of the costume that it is indelicate to mention and impossible to scratch when not ALONE. Lest your imaginations gallop away in even more indelicate directions, I should add it is that nameless place where the bodice and the upper under arm meet. Perhaps it does have a name and I am ignorant of it. Do not trouble to enlighten me).



The Evening Before The Wedding

Mid evening – that is to say after supper and before bed – I heard an awful racket outside. Master Peregrine was singing. He had even found a poor fiddler with more GUMPTION than talent to accompany him.

I was charmed.

I was moved.

I wanted to throw a saucepan at his head

But I said nothing about the THIRTY THREE thousand things I had to do on Christmas Eve, and blew a kiss from the basement window. I remember thinking it’s through making SUCH small sacrifices that lasting unions are built. I was quite pleased with myself until it became clear Master P wanted to TALK as well as sing.

There was a twitch in his left eyelid I’d never noticed before. He took off his top hat and moved it from one hand to the other.

He had intended to to REMAIN silent until after our nuptials he told me, but felt compelled to SPEAK now.



I lost the ability to breathe, but not to THINK.

He was a wife-killer of that I was certain.

Or a sheep-stealer, a fraudster, a grave-robbing card sharp with swindles reaching from here to Canada.

Or the father of 20, with three living wives and only the one home.

He was…Master Peregrine. How could it be so awful?

Dear Reader, it was.





The Confession

Difficulties with investments and bad advice given (and acted upon) meant that PRICES were rising while his dividends were disappearing AS IF they had fallen down the back of a sofa which was losing so much stuffing it now resembled a blancmange at a midsummer picnic. (Master Peregrine’s words, not mine. His figures of speech TEND towards the culinary.)



In short, he was NOT in the materially comfortable position I had probably expected.

To be even shorter, he was cucumberish, paddling in the River Tick and living under the hatch.

His top hat was now spinning in his hands.

It took a few more questions to reveal the full HORROR. My husband-to-be had been living on hopes and moonbeams for months, the well-stocked tea caddy in his parlour was a front to hide the crumbling edifice of his BANK account. His only VIRTUE was avoiding debt until forced to pay for a special marriage licence.

I wanted to know what was I to him. A cherished wife-to-be or a housekeeper that came FREE of charge?

Oh no, he assured me, he already had one of those in his last housekeeper and let her go because he LONGED to share his life with me.

Had I known the poor deluded lady worked for nothing I would not have complained about the standard of her pickles.

And what were his TRUE FEELINGS about the NEW arrangements at the Hankey residence? I realised NOW it was not my arguments about gravy that persuaded him to agree to having that UNHEARD of thing – a working wife.

He lowered his head. “I was drowning,” he murmured.

“And you saved me.” A pause. He raised his eyes to mine. “Is our love a gentle, generous passion? Can two fond hearts in one unite?”

Oh, Lordy, he began to sing again as the hands of the long-faced clock raced towards our wedding day.

I promised to disclose everything and I intended to write more, but my heart is too FULL and my quill trembles in my hand. Next week I promise you SHALL know all – even more than Master Peregrine – for there is a SECRET yet to be revealed

All I will say is that night I stayed awake until dawn.



I wonder how you would you have spent those dark, lonely hours. What decision would you have made?

Let me know. I gather STREGNTH from our friendship and the guidance offered. Only, if you cannot be kind, I pray you be WISE for I am in sore need of wisdom.

Yours with the UTMOST eagerness for your response

Mrs Finnegan

