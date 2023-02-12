BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

Nick Cave on Writing a New Song for 2023 QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Writing lyrics is the pits. It’s like jumping for frogs, Fred. It’s the shits. It’s the bogs. It actually hurts. It comes in spurts, but few and far between. There is something obscene about the whole affair. Like crimes that rhyme. I hope this doesn’t last long. I’m actually scared. But it always does. Last long. To write a song. You hope to God there is something left. You are bereft. I’m going to stop this letter. It isn’t making things better. It’s like flogging a dead horse. Worse. It’s a hearse. A hearse of dead verse. Dead, Fred. Dead.

NICK CAVE answering a letter on The Red Hand Files January 2023 (Subscribe. Go on! You won’t regret it because of the language and the thoughts behind the language and the creativity and the kindness.)

Photo credit: Photo by Brian Patrick Tagalog on Unsplash

3 comments on “Nick Cave on Writing a New Song for 2023 QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  1. Daniel Kemp
    February 12, 2023

    I can get that! It’s like writing a book, the scared bit. I”m like that every time I start to write. The feeling stays with me all the way through, even when I sign off on the final edit and send it back to the publisher.

    Reply
  2. Sarah Waldock
    February 12, 2023

    I don’t write songs for the simple reason that dyslexia means I’ve never properly learned to note down music. If you get a tune in your head, the words happen to it automatically but if you can’t write it down, the whole lot is lost and a waste of time so I’ve given up.

    Reply
  3. beth
    February 12, 2023

    hard to make the leap at times, I’m sure, no matter how talented you are

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Information

This entry was posted on February 12, 2023 by in Quotes and tagged , , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-8bc

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL — 120+ reviews on Amazon and over 75% gave it five stars

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 7,933 other subscribers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

Archives

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.