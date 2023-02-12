Nick Cave on Writing a New Song for 2023 QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
Writing lyrics is the pits. It’s like jumping for frogs, Fred. It’s the shits. It’s the bogs. It actually hurts. It comes in spurts, but few and far between. There is something obscene about the whole affair. Like crimes that rhyme. I hope this doesn’t last long. I’m actually scared. But it always does. Last long. To write a song. You hope to God there is something left. You are bereft. I’m going to stop this letter. It isn’t making things better. It’s like flogging a dead horse. Worse. It’s a hearse. A hearse of dead verse. Dead, Fred. Dead.
NICK CAVE answering a letter on The Red Hand Files January 2023 (Subscribe. Go on! You won’t regret it because of the language and the thoughts behind the language and the creativity and the kindness.)
Photo credit: Photo by Brian Patrick Tagalog on Unsplash
I can get that! It’s like writing a book, the scared bit. I”m like that every time I start to write. The feeling stays with me all the way through, even when I sign off on the final edit and send it back to the publisher.
I don’t write songs for the simple reason that dyslexia means I’ve never properly learned to note down music. If you get a tune in your head, the words happen to it automatically but if you can’t write it down, the whole lot is lost and a waste of time so I’ve given up.
hard to make the leap at times, I’m sure, no matter how talented you are