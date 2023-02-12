Nick Cave on Writing a New Song for 2023 QUOTES FOR WRITERS

Writing lyrics is the pits. It’s like jumping for frogs, Fred. It’s the shits. It’s the bogs. It actually hurts. It comes in spurts, but few and far between. There is something obscene about the whole affair. Like crimes that rhyme. I hope this doesn’t last long. I’m actually scared. But it always does. Last long. To write a song. You hope to God there is something left. You are bereft. I’m going to stop this letter. It isn’t making things better. It’s like flogging a dead horse. Worse. It’s a hearse. A hearse of dead verse. Dead, Fred. Dead.



NICK CAVE answering a letter on The Red Hand Files January 2023

Photo credit: Photo by Brian Patrick Tagalog on Unsplash