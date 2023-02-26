How to Write a Wonderful Short Story – Advice from Ray Bradbury QUOTES FOR WRITERS

The best hygiene for beginning writers or intermediate writers is to write a hell of a lot of short stories. If you can write one short story a week—it doesn’t matter what the quality is to start, but at least you’re practicing, and at the end of the year you have 52 short stories, and I defy you to write 52 bad ones. Can’t be done. At the end of 30 weeks or 40 weeks or at the end of the year, all of a sudden a story will come that’s just wonderful.

Ray Bradbury at The Sixth Annual Writer’s Symposium by the Sea, 2001

Photo credit: Fathromi Ramdlon