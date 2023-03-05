BRIDGET WHELAN writer

for writers and readers….

The Choices and Consequences of the Stories We Share -Barney Norris QUOTES FOR WRITERS

What it’s right and wrong to speak about is such an important question for writers. Even if one own’s work may create relatively little jeopardy, the principles being debated are urgent. Freedom of speech is a founding principle in a democratic society, but our understanding of how authors might use their licence to speak is becoming more sophisticated, as questions of appropriation and misrepresentation, alongside the right to be forgotten and the right to privacy, are considered more deeply.

Barney Norris, playwright and novelist, writing in The Author Winter 2022

Image credit: Dema Biofani from Pixabay

3 comments on “The Choices and Consequences of the Stories We Share -Barney Norris QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  1. beth
    March 5, 2023

    it’s an ongoing struggle to find the balance

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      March 5, 2023

      True. And it probably should be a constant process of reflection and learning

      Reply
      • beth
        March 5, 2023

        Yes

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Information

This entry was posted on March 5, 2023 by in Quotes and tagged , , .

Shortlink

https://wp.me/p2EeQv-8cn

Navigation

BACK TO CREATIVE WRITING SCHOOL — 120+ reviews on Amazon and over 75% gave it five stars

Enter your email address to follow this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.

Join 7,933 other subscribers

A Good Confession

A moving, humorous and subtle book THE IRISH WORLD

"Unputdownable" Miriam Stoppard

blogl

Archives

PLEASE RESPECT MY COPYRIGHT

© Bridget Whelan
If you want to use any of this material contact me and there is a very good chance I will say YES.
However, if you just cut and paste into your own blog or whatever and pass it off as your own then there's a very good chance I will find out. Don't fall into the trap of thinking the internet is so vast and expanding so fast (note the fancy internal rhyme)] that no one will know.

%d bloggers like this: