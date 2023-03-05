The Choices and Consequences of the Stories We Share -Barney Norris QUOTES FOR WRITERS

for writers and readers….
What it’s right and wrong to speak about is such an important question for writers. Even if one own’s work may create relatively little jeopardy, the principles being debated are urgent. Freedom of speech is a founding principle in a democratic society, but our understanding of how authors might use their licence to speak is becoming more sophisticated, as questions of appropriation and misrepresentation, alongside the right to be forgotten and the right to privacy, are considered more deeply.
Barney Norris, playwright and novelist, writing in The Author Winter 2022
it’s an ongoing struggle to find the balance
True. And it probably should be a constant process of reflection and learning
Yes