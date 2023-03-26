BRIDGET WHELAN writer

What Writers Can Learn from Lizards…Ray Bradbury QUOTES FOR WRITERS

What can we writers learn from lizards, lift from birds?
In quickness is truth. The faster you blurt, the more swiftly you write, the more honest you are. In hesitation is thought. In delay comes the effort for a style, instead of leaping upon truth which is the only style worth dead falling or tiger-trapping.

Ray Bradbury. Zen in the Art of Writing

Photo credit: Catherine Read

One comment on "What Writers Can Learn from Lizards…Ray Bradbury QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  Sarah Waldock
    March 26, 2023

    I’m inclined to agree there. Shut yourself up and let it all flow out and it works. overthink it and it doesn’t. But better when you don’t bother to work or think at all and let the characters write it.

    Reply

