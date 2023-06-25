Why Short Stories are Vastly Superior to Novels – Edgar Allen Poe QUOTES FOR WRITERS

As it (a novel) cannot be read at one sitting, it deprives itself of the immense force derivable from totality. Worldly interests intervening during the pauses of perusal, modify, annul, or counteract, in a greater or less degree, the impressions of the book. But simple cessation in reading would, of itself, be sufficient to destroy the true unity.

In the brief tale, however, the author is enabled to carry out the fullness of his intention, be it what it may. During the hour of perusal the soul of the reader is at the writer’s control.

Edgar Allen Poe

Image credit: Nong on Unsplash