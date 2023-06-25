BRIDGET WHELAN writer

Why Short Stories are Vastly Superior to Novels – Edgar Allen Poe QUOTES FOR WRITERS

As it (a novel) cannot be read at one sitting, it deprives itself of the immense force derivable from totality. Worldly interests intervening during the pauses of perusal, modify, annul, or counteract, in a greater or less degree, the impressions of the book. But simple cessation in reading would, of itself, be sufficient to destroy the true unity.

In the brief tale, however, the author is enabled to carry out the fullness of his intention, be it what it may. During the hour of perusal the soul of the reader is at the writer’s control.

Edgar Allen Poe

Image credit: Nong on Unsplash

7 comments on “Why Short Stories are Vastly Superior to Novels – Edgar Allen Poe QUOTES FOR WRITERS

  1. Sarah Waldock
    June 25, 2023

    what’s this ‘a novel can’t be read in one reading?’ Ok, things like Lord of the Rings take two or three sittings to read but most novels only last an afternoon. [first time I read LOTR was when I got it for Christmas when I was 12 and I don’t even remember lunch… I had to put it down in Shelob’s lair in the wee small hours because my eyes were shutting on me…]. I try not to pick up a novel if I haven’t the time to steal from real life to complete it cover to cover.

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      June 25, 2023

      I don’t think I have ever read a novel in one go. Not sure whether to envy your ability or not – there’s something delicious about knowing you have a wonderful novel waiting for you.

      Reply
      • Sarah Waldock
        June 25, 2023

        Novels are like cake. you can either nibble a bit at a time or make a pig of yourself. I was the kid who was at the library twice a week because 6 books a week weren’t enough. so yes, literary glutton, but the upside of being a literary glutton is you don’t have the tummy ache you have from cake.

  2. beth
    June 25, 2023

    I love that it’s about control )

    Reply
  3. bridget whelan
    June 25, 2023

    The last line says it all. I wonder what Edgar Allen would have made of writing for radio or television where the the likelihood of the world intervening at some point is a cast-iron certainty.

    Reply
  4. Cathy Cade
    June 25, 2023

    THAT must be why I’m still writing short stories and never got that ‘practice novel’ finished…
    Or is it just that I don’t have the staying power?

    Reply
    • bridget whelan
      June 26, 2023

      Or maybe you’ve found the right medium for you. It’s not as though short stories are easier to write than novels – if anything they are much harder because there’s no place to hide.

      Reply

